A Different View

THE BREAKING OF THE BLUE. Poem by Damien B. Donnelly. Last week I invited Damien to write a poem using Nigel’s photo of the St Clair’s Piles as inspiration. I knew Damien was flying out from Paris the next day on a much anticipated holiday and that he just might “write in-flight”. He very kindly did just that.. thanks SO much Damien! A brand new poem inspired by the St Clair’s Piles, Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand
Damien’s blog was the first blog I found and followed when I joined WordPress in May 2017: Deuxiemepeau; Picturing Poetry by Damien B. Donnelly
THE BREAKING OF THE BLUE
Tall is the man
willing to rise before the break of day
beneath the blanket blackness
and tip toe into the still untempered tide
blindly, current cast as yet unclear,
and trust in time
to lean in with light.
We can be cold creatures
staking our claim
with breath of blue
into our ever-shortening shores
but quickly warmed and welcomed
when we see beyond the shallow
and dig beneath the depths.
We are not owls
who serve the night
but oceans
brought to life
with the breaking of the blue.
Posted by Liz, photo by Nigel, poem by Damien B. Donnelly
Link to view poem on Damien’s blog: The Breaking Of The Blue
