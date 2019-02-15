A Different View

THE BREAKING OF THE BLUE. Poem by Damien B. Donnelly. Last week I invited Damien to write a poem using Nigel’s photo of the St Clair’s Piles as inspiration. I knew Damien was flying out from Paris the next day on a much anticipated holiday and that he just might “write in-flight”. He very kindly did just that.. thanks SO much Damien! A brand new poem inspired by the St Clair’s Piles, Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand

Damien’s blog was the first blog I found and followed when I joined WordPress in May 2017: Deuxiemepeau; Picturing Poetry by Damien B. Donnelly

THE BREAKING OF THE BLUE

Tall is the man

willing to rise before the break of day

beneath the blanket blackness

and tip toe into the still untempered tide

blindly, current cast as yet unclear,

and trust in time

to lean in with light.

We can be cold creatures

staking our claim

with breath of blue

into our ever-shortening shores

but quickly warmed and welcomed

when we see beyond the shallow

and dig beneath the depths.

We are not owls

who serve the night

but oceans

brought to life

with the breaking of the blue.

Posted by Liz, photo by Nigel, poem by Damien B. Donnelly

Link to view poem on Damien’s blog: The Breaking Of The Blue

Advertisements