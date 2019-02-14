This tiny library is at Macandrew Bay on the Otago Peninsula, near Dunedin, New Zealand. The locality is special, a small community right by the Otago Harbour. Handy to the city but separate, and not too far out on the Peninsula. We went there Jan 18 in search of their library (which we found) but I also found this little cutie as well! Click on the photo to enlarge
Behind the tiny library is one of my favourite native plants, the purple form of akeake with winged fruit capsules that make it appear to be in flower. In sunshine this plant is gorgeous – the light brings out all the colour variations in the foliage.
Purple akeake or Dodonaea viscosa ‘Purpurea’. Growing info: HERE
When we went to the “proper” library there was a newspaper clipping on the noticeboard showing lots of tiny libraries in Dunedin, most identified as being a Lilliput Library. I asked Nigel to take a photo.. Click on the photo to enlarge
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Those little libraries are very cute and a great way to share books. (And I like the akeake too – of course!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
The libraries are great aren’t they, and the akeake a real favourite of mine! By the way, I was wondering what you thought of the thistle sign-holder in Oamaru – not sure if you saw the post: https://exploringcolour.wordpress.com/2019/02/10/oamaru-thistle-sign/
LikeLike
It’s always nice to see little libraries. We have a few within walking distance of our apartment building in Winnipeg. In fact, we started one in the lobby of our building. 😀📖
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a nice thing for the residents to co-operate on doing! Great idea!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think this “tiny library” movement is a great idea. I’ve even seen some re-purposed phone boxes. It did make me smile, though, to see this cute little cabinet, with Dean Koontz front & center, who I think of as primarily a horror writer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That IS funny. Re-purposed phone boxes is a great idea to house a little library! I haven’t see that.
LikeLike
A little house of horrors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Library is absolutely wonderful. Words need to be shared.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They do! And these little libraries are such a lovely way to share!
LikeLiked by 1 person