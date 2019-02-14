Little Libraries

This tiny library is at Macandrew Bay on the Otago Peninsula, near Dunedin, New Zealand. The locality is special, a small community right by the Otago Harbour. Handy to the city but separate, and not too far out on the Peninsula. We went there Jan 18 in search of their library (which we found) but I also found this little cutie as well! Click on the photo to enlarge

Behind the tiny library is one of my favourite native plants, the purple form of akeake with winged fruit capsules that make it appear to be in flower. In sunshine this plant is gorgeous – the light brings out all the colour variations in the foliage.

Purple akeake or Dodonaea viscosa ‘Purpurea’. Growing info: HERE



When we went to the “proper” library there was a newspaper clipping on the noticeboard showing lots of tiny libraries in Dunedin, most identified as being a Lilliput Library. I asked Nigel to take a photo.. Click on the photo to enlarge

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

