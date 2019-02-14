Community Library

Macandrew Bay is on the Otago Peninsula near Dunedin, New Zealand and we drove there on 18 January to check out a long-standing community library that’s independent of the Dunedin City Library system. I’d seen some information about it on the Dunedin Library noticeboard and having read that it’d been established in 1878 I was keen to find out more. It’s open very limited hours but happily we could fit in a visit on the Friday afternoon before leaving for home.

All photos taken by Nigel except the pohutukawa photo taken by Liz

Macandrew Bay Library

Open Wed 5.30 – 7.30pm, Friday 2.30 – 4.30pm, and one Sunday a month

We parked right opposite the library and the open sign was out.

dun_mb_thelibrary_01

There were a few red blooms on the pohutukawa tree. Otago Harbour.

dun_mb_thelibrary_02

The library takes up part of this building.

dun_mb_thelibrary_03

We were made very welcome by the librarian, Anne Pentecost.

dun_mb_thelibrary_04

Nice cheerful, colourful space. Lots of books that looked interesting.. in fact, I found a beautifully illustrated book that I wanted to borrow so I asked if I could join the library! That was cheeky given that we live in Gore but after being asked a few questions it was decided that we could join. I paid $5, my membership was recorded and I was able to borrow the book – awesome!

dun_mb_thelibrary_05

Here’s some of the history behind the library. Click on the photo to enlarge

dun_mb_thelibrary_06_1020w

There’s a very special feeling about a library that solely exists to serve the local community and isn’t tied to the city library system. It can be tailored exclusively to the needs of local residents and couldn’t be more handy for locals to access!

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

