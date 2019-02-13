This is the steam tractor that powered the chaff cutter (I didn’t know that would be the case at the time I took the photos). Taken at the Southland Steam Engine Club rally at Brydone near Gore, 09 Feb 2019. To see the steam tractor driving the chaff cutter click on the “chaff cutter” link in the first line.

On parade. The steam tractor is in the foreground

Neighbour to the steam roller

Firebox

Detail

Probably heading out to power the chaff cutter (visible in the background)

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

