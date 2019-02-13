Steam Tractor

This is the steam tractor that powered the  chaff cutter  (I didn’t know that would be the case at the time I took the photos). Taken at the Southland Steam Engine Club rally at Brydone near Gore, 09 Feb 2019. To see the steam tractor driving the chaff cutter click on the “chaff cutter” link in the first line.

On parade. The steam tractor is in the foreground

steam_tractor_05

Neighbour to the  steam roller

steam_tractor_04

Firebox

steam_tractor_02

Detail

steam_tractor_03

Probably heading out to power the chaff cutter (visible in the background)

steam_tractor_01

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

2 thoughts on “Steam Tractor

Add yours

  1. I’ve ridden on some steam locomotive railroads, but never seen these agricultural behemoths in action, and it looks like a lot of fun. There’s an annual show only twenty miles from my hometown (hangs his head in shame) – by the time I was aware of it and wanting to go, I was working away each summer. I will hope to go when I’m visiting my parents sometime http://www.nysteamengineassociation.com

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

