This is the steam tractor that powered the chaff cutter (I didn’t know that would be the case at the time I took the photos). Taken at the Southland Steam Engine Club rally at Brydone near Gore, 09 Feb 2019. To see the steam tractor driving the chaff cutter click on the “chaff cutter” link in the first line.
On parade. The steam tractor is in the foreground
Neighbour to the steam roller
Firebox
Detail
Probably heading out to power the chaff cutter (visible in the background)
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
I’ve ridden on some steam locomotive railroads, but never seen these agricultural behemoths in action, and it looks like a lot of fun. There’s an annual show only twenty miles from my hometown (hangs his head in shame) – by the time I was aware of it and wanting to go, I was working away each summer. I will hope to go when I’m visiting my parents sometime http://www.nysteamengineassociation.com
Wow! FOUR days!!
