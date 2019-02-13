Presbyterian Wind Vane

This is the wind vane that I spotted when looking out my hotel window in Oamaru on 21 January 2019. Later when exploring around the streets we came across the vane, sitting on top of the very fine “St. Paul’s” Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand. Nigel had his Olympus Digital Camera to hand and helped me with photography. Another example of a building constructed from Oamaru Stone i.e. a “whitestone” building

For: Weather Vane Wednesday Challenge – Feb 13, 2019

St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, Oamaru

— First two photos taken by Nigel, all others taken by Liz

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

