Presbyterian Wind Vane

This is the wind vane that I spotted when looking out my hotel window in Oamaru on 21 January 2019. Later when exploring around the streets we came across the vane, sitting on top of the very fine “St. Paul’s” Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand. Nigel had his Olympus Digital Camera to hand and helped me with photography. Another example of a building constructed from Oamaru Stone i.e. a “whitestone” building

For:  Weather Vane Wednesday Challenge – Feb 13, 2019

St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, Oamaru

— First two photos taken by Nigel, all others taken by Liz

oamaru_stpauls_wvane_01oamaru_stpauls_wvane_02

oamaru_stpauls_wvane_03oamaru_stpauls_wvane_04

oamaru_stpauls_wvane_05oamaru_stpauls_wvane_06

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

6 thoughts on "Presbyterian Wind Vane

  2. What a gorgeous church, beautiful carvings, and a wonderful weather vane also. Thanks so much for taking part in the challenge. I’ll include a link back to your post in next week’s challenge post.

