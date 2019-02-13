Presbyterian Wind Vane

This is the wind vane that I spotted when looking out my hotel window in Oamaru on 21 January 2019. Later when exploring around the streets we came across the vane, sitting on top of the very fine “St. Paul’s” Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand. Nigel had his Olympus Digital Camera to hand and helped me with photography. Another example of a building constructed from Oamaru Stone i.e. a “whitestone” building
For: Weather Vane Wednesday Challenge – Feb 13, 2019
St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, Oamaru
— First two photos taken by Nigel, all others taken by Liz
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Some beautiful shots of this church, Liz!
Thank you Sue! It did photograph well and we’d probably not have taken any notice of it if it wasn’t for me wanting to bag weather vanes!
What a gorgeous church, beautiful carvings, and a wonderful weather vane also. Thanks so much for taking part in the challenge. I’ll include a link back to your post in next week’s challenge post.
Thank you, its a pleasure to take part. I’m surprised that I’m actually managing to find a few although it ain’t easy! Its teaching me to keep my eyes open!
I never noticed so many until I was looking. The ones I found in a shop this past weekend were especially fun to hunt out.
I found a surprise one in a country rustic shop a little way out from Oamaru when we were there in January. Might post that one next week!
