Survivors: Poem

I’ve been working on this poem since Nigel came home with the beautiful sunset photos he took at St Clair in Dunedin. The St Clair’s piles date back to 1921 and are remnants of a double-row of posts that with the addition of planks formed a groyne to retain sand. Apparently southerly seas took sand away and easterly seas replenished it. Debate about the utility of groynes at St Clair has raged over much of the century and continues to this day! Nowadays the few remaining piles are old, weathered and rapidly disappearing – its questionable if any of them will be around in a couple of years for their 100-year anniversary. To learn about their history I read this ODT article
St Clair Beach, Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand
Survivors
— by Liz Cowburn
[piles’ perspective]
Sentinals of the sand,
we stand
Driven deep to defend
this beach
Regimental relics – we resist,
persist
Fight for footing! Look to the land,
the sand!
*****
[my perspective]
Battered, beaten by tidal terrors ‘the breakers’
— bowed but not cowed
Centred in a century’s swirling currents,
St Clair’s piles sink, subside…
Yet…
THESE SURVIVE !!!
Taken by Nigel
You might also enjoy another poem I wrote this summer to celebrate the return of delicious, ripe Central Otago cherries: Pop Goes The Cherry
Poem by Liz, photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Love the photos and the poem. Changing but still there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Louella! These few are just hanging in there.. for the time being!
LikeLike
Beautiful words and photograph. Marvellous collaboration!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Ali! I’ve been keen to do something beautiful with Nigel’s wonderful photos and now I feel satisfied that I’ve done them justice!
LikeLike
Lovely Liz!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Jodi!
LikeLike
I like the change in rhythm that accompanies the change in perspective…very effective!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Ann! I was very keen for this one to come together as the photos made a strong impression on me, and I doubt the piles will be around that much longer!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like the changing perspective in the poem and your lyrical style,Liz. Bravo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks heaps for taking the time to read and comment Mike! Really appreciate it knowing how busy you must be right now.
LikeLike
A great poem to mark time. I like the clever rhyming structure. You do those old guardians proud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s really special Kay, thanks so much!.. you’ve made my day 🙂
LikeLike