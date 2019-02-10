Ye Olde Missile Launcher

Well, the chimney folded down made me imagine a missile launcher! This steam engine is a particularly colourful and attractive example, the first machine I looked at when we arrived at the Southland Steam Engine Club rally at Brydone near Gore yesterday. Southland, New Zealand
It was my understanding that this engine works fine but that it needs some updated certification so wasn’t being run at yesterday’s event
Mcdowell Brothers, Gore
Opposite side..
Built 1886
Marshall Sons & Co. Limited, Engineers, Gainsborough, England. No. 10969
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Love these old machines. Ellen’s father was just involved in restoring one used n the northern Maine woods for dragging logs. When they stopped using horses old steam engines pulled through the deep snow.
Of course it was not near as ‘pretty’ as this one. 😀
The details on that engine are wonderful. So many things we see today are electronic, that it is easy to forget how complex and beautiful mechanical devices can be.
You’ve put that so well Mike and I enjoyed reading it. Thank you, and I couldn’t agree more!
