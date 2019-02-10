Ye Olde Missile Launcher

Well, the chimney folded down made me imagine a missile launcher! This steam engine is a particularly colourful and attractive example, the first machine I looked at when we arrived at the Southland Steam Engine Club rally at Brydone near Gore yesterday. Southland, New Zealand

It was my understanding that this engine works fine but that it needs some updated certification so wasn’t being run at yesterday’s event

green_machine_01

Mcdowell Brothers, Gore

green_machine_02

Opposite side..

green_machine_03

The next photo can be enlarged – click on the photo, then click again for max size

green_machine_04_1600w

Built 1886

green_machine_05

Marshall Sons & Co. Limited, Engineers, Gainsborough, England. No. 10969
The next photo can be enlarged – click on the photo, then click again for max size

green_machine_06_1600w

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “Ye Olde Missile Launcher

Add yours

  1. Love these old machines. Ellen’s father was just involved in restoring one used n the northern Maine woods for dragging logs. When they stopped using horses old steam engines pulled through the deep snow.

    Of course it was not near as ‘pretty’ as this one. 😀

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: