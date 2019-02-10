Ye Olde Missile Launcher

Well, the chimney folded down made me imagine a missile launcher! This steam engine is a particularly colourful and attractive example, the first machine I looked at when we arrived at the Southland Steam Engine Club rally at Brydone near Gore yesterday. Southland, New Zealand

It was my understanding that this engine works fine but that it needs some updated certification so wasn’t being run at yesterday’s event

Mcdowell Brothers, Gore

Opposite side..

The next photo can be enlarged – click on the photo, then click again for max size

Built 1886

Marshall Sons & Co. Limited, Engineers, Gainsborough, England. No. 10969

The next photo can be enlarged – click on the photo, then click again for max size

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements