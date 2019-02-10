Old Time Chaff Cutting

Photos of chaff cutting from when we visited the Southland Steam Engine Club rally yesterday at Brydone near Gore, Southland, New Zealand. I’ve published some other chaff cutting photos in my first post about the event.
Laying out the drive belt
By Liz
Drive belt and wheel at the steam tractor end of the setup
By Nigel
By Liz
By Nigel
By Nigel
By Nigel
By Liz
Discard heap at the side of the wagon – I like the jumbled texture. This had been discarded because it had got wet.
By Liz
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
