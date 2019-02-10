Old Time Chaff Cutting

Photos of chaff cutting from when we visited the Southland Steam Engine Club rally yesterday at Brydone near Gore, Southland, New Zealand. I’ve published some other chaff cutting photos in my  first post  about the event.

Laying out the drive belt

brydone_chaff_cutting_01By Liz

Drive belt and wheel at the steam tractor end of the setup

brydone_chaff_cutting_02By Nigel

brydone_chaff_cutting_03By Liz

brydone_chaff_cutting_04By Nigel

brydone_chaff_cutting_05By Nigel

brydone_chaff_cutting_06By Nigel

brydone_chaff_cutting_07By Liz

Discard heap at the side of the wagon – I like the jumbled texture. This had been discarded because it had got wet.

brydone_chaff_cutting_08By Liz

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

