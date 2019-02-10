Old Time Chaff Cutting

Photos of chaff cutting from when we visited the Southland Steam Engine Club rally yesterday at Brydone near Gore, Southland, New Zealand. I’ve published some other chaff cutting photos in my first post about the event.

Laying out the drive belt

By Liz

Drive belt and wheel at the steam tractor end of the setup

By Nigel

By Liz

By Nigel

By Nigel

By Nigel

By Liz

Discard heap at the side of the wagon – I like the jumbled texture. This had been discarded because it had got wet.

By Liz

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

