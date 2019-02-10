Oamaru Thistle Sign

While walking down an Oamaru street we noticed an attractive “thistle” sign above an office building. I was interested in what the shadow would be like and asked Nigel if he would please photograph it in addition to me because he had his Olympus Digital camera and would capture more detail at a distance than my cellphone camera. Tina chose the theme of Shadows for her Lens-Artists Challenge #32 this week and I had these shadow studies that we’d done available. If you click on the link you’ll see Tina’s post with very interesting shadow images.

Photos taken in Oamaru, East Otago, New Zealand 21 January 2019

First, the more detailed images by Nigel. A photo of the sign followed by a photo of the shadow. Originals cropped by Liz

Now my images.. first the sign (where I’ve deliberately included more context of the location) and secondly the shadow. Beyond the far building is the railway tracks and then the Pacific Ocean.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements