Southland Steam

The  Southland Steam Engine Club  are having a 60th Anniversary Rally this weekend at Brydone, not far from Gore. I’ve wanted to visit the property anyway – it has an old Dairy Factory on site. We spent the morning there and both enjoyed our visit immensely! The event is also on tomorrow (Sunday)

Banner, strung up on a big blue steam engine at the entrance

brydone_steam_rally_01

The dairy factory dates back to 1905, the green machine is a chaff cutter. Later we saw it being used in a chaff cutting demonstration

brydone_steam_rally_02

Interesting drive wheel and shadow

brydone_steam_rally_03

Name plaque detail

brydone_steam_rally_04

The chaff bags get secured to these hoppers for filling

brydone_steam_rally_05

Let’s see it in action.. here’s the chaff cutter powered by a drive belt run from a steam tractor. First, the chaff cutter on its own. Wispy smoke from the tractor drifts across the sky and you can just make out the drive belt that powers the chaff cutter (coming in from the left of the frame)

brydone_steam_rally_06

This shows the drive belt connection more clearly

brydone_steam_rally_07

The whole operation – a team of people working together

brydone_steam_rally_08

And now you want to see more of the baby steam engine?

brydone_steam_rally_09

A photo I’d taken earlier, the machine was stationary when photographed

brydone_steam_rally_10

Did you notice that one of the people feeding the chaff cutter (from the wagon) had pink overalls? She’s from Gore and very kindly allowed me to take photos for my blog

brydone_steam_rally_11

I just love the pink! She’s been involved with steam engines for eight years and has had her “ticket” for three years (from the late Russell Glendinning no less, the man who drove the famous Kingston Flyer from December 1971 until it stopped in 2013. Incidentally, she was the first female to gain her ticket from him

brydone_steam_rally_12

When we left home this morning I warned Nigel to wear old clothes because it’d probably be pretty smoky and he might drive a steam engine. “Oh no, not me” was his reply. I took a ride on a trailer towed by a steam engine and when I got back, what did I spy from the trailer? Yup, Nigel at the steering wheel! Reversing in this shot..

brydone_steam_rally_13

Moving forward in this photo (taken a little earlier than the previous one)

brydone_steam_rally_14

We both had a GREAT morning out and learned lots about steam. Many thanks to the Southland Steam Engine Club!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: