Oamaru Railway: Nigel

In Oamaru the railway tracks are located right next to the ocean, forming a boundary between town and sea. On 21 January we both enjoyed exploring this area near the old railway station and my photos have already been posted in Which Way: Oamaru Railway. I wanted to select from Nigel’s photos for this post.

Oamaru, East Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken by Nigel



I cropped this square from a vertical shot. Located near the old Oamaru Railway Station, the creature is made from plywood and is visible from a long distance

KiwiRail sign at the ocean end of the KiwiRail depot carpark

Nigel had the foresight to line up the top of the letters with the horizon line in both of these photos. I really like the effect!

Here’s the context of the KiwiRail sign. Note the KiwiRail logo on the side of the building is a stylized NZ silver fern. KiwiRail website

Multiple railroad tracks and the Pacific Ocean

The railroad tracks lead into town. Nigel is a landscape architect so his main interest here is the small shrub, a native coprosma, successfully establishing itself in this narrow crack – a feat that earns it a special description as an intersticial plant.

Text by Liz. Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

