Oamaru Railway: Nigel

In Oamaru the railway tracks are located right next to the ocean, forming a boundary between town and sea. On 21 January we both enjoyed exploring this area near the old railway station and my photos have already been posted in  Which Way: Oamaru Railway. I wanted to select from Nigel’s photos for this post.

Oamaru, East Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken by Nigel

I cropped this square from a vertical shot. Located near the old Oamaru Railway Station, the creature is made from plywood and is visible from a long distance

railncoast_oamaru_01

KiwiRail sign at the ocean end of the KiwiRail depot carpark

railncoast_oamaru_02

Nigel had the foresight to line up the top of the letters with the horizon line in both of these photos. I really like the effect!

railncoast_oamaru_03

Here’s the context of the KiwiRail sign. Note the KiwiRail logo on the side of the building is a stylized NZ silver fern.  KiwiRail website

railncoast_oamaru_04

Multiple railroad tracks and the Pacific Ocean

railncoast_oamaru_05

The railroad tracks lead into town. Nigel is a landscape architect so his main interest here is the small shrub, a native coprosma, successfully establishing itself in this narrow crack – a feat that earns it a special description as an intersticial plant.

railncoast_oamaru_06

Text by Liz. Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “Oamaru Railway: Nigel

Add yours

    1. Nigel was very happy to hear your comment.. thanks Mike! A previous owner of the station was going to have a dinosaur exhibit so I guess it dates back to then. He ended up selling, I have no idea if the exhibit ever opened at all.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Pingback: Which Way: Oamaru Railway – Exploring Colour

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: