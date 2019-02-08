When we were taking photos at Oamaru in the vicinity of the coastal railroad that separates the town from the Pacific Ocean, Nigel stepped a bit further out and got these photos of the coastline – north and south views. Taken by Nigel, 21 Jan 2019. Oamaru, East Otago, New Zealand

Oamaru coastline, view north. Click on photo to enlarge (click again for full size)

Oamaru coastline, view south. Click on photo to enlarge (click again for full size)

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

