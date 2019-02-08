Oamaru Coastline

When we were taking photos at Oamaru in the vicinity of the coastal railroad that separates the town from the Pacific Ocean, Nigel stepped a bit further out and got these photos of the coastline – north and south views. Taken by Nigel, 21 Jan 2019. Oamaru, East Otago, New Zealand

Oamaru coastline, view north. Click on photo to enlarge (click again for full size)

oamaru_coastline_north_1600w

Oamaru coastline, view south. Click on photo to enlarge (click again for full size)

oamaru_coastline_south

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

