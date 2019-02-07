Which Way: Oamaru Railway

My introduction to Oamaru starts from an unlikely place, the old railway station. Others would no doubt start with the whitestone buildings, the Victorian precinct, the penguins, steampunk. But I want to start from the sea alongside which the railroad runs, boundary between town and seafront. This area feels forgotten, situated at the “back” of the town. Most visitors wouldn’t even come across it. Photos taken by Liz, 21 Jan 2019

For: Which Way Challenge – Feb 07, 2019 (NB: Link to be added later, I’m a bit early!)

The Oamaru Railway Station is right by the sea with a view to the Pacific Ocean.

“Oamaru’s long wooden station, designed by Railways Department architect George Troup and completed in 1900, was typical of the new stations built in major provincial centres around the turn of the 20th century.” — from NZ History Oamaru railway station (also includes a photo of the building from the street)

This creature attracted us down to this forsaken, desolate part of town. From a distance it looked like solid metal but it proved to be plywood

Looking across the tracks to an endless horizon

Heading down the line takes you into the town centre

Looking toward Cape Wanbrow

We found this sign further down the road at the KiwiRail depot carpark. KiwiRail is the state-owned enterprise that runs the rail network in New Zealand

Hey, look who turned up! Some of Nigel’s photos will be in another post.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements