Wind Vane: Bell Tea

Nigel spotted this wind vane arrow on top of the Bell Tea building in Dunedin and took some photos for me, on 13 October 2018 but I never got around to doing the post! The hyperlink on “Bell Tea” links to another post I did about the same building on 28 May 2018. The building stands on Bell Tea Corner and sports a conspicuous golden bell mounted high on top (not visible in these photos but clearly seen at my other post). Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand

For: Weather Vane Wednesday Challenge – Feb 06, 2019

Text by Liz and photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

