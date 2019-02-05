Tuatara Backpackers is in Invercargill, near the library. Being nice and handy we pop in from time to time. We went in for a pizza on 01 February 2019 and before we left I took some photos of the interesting decor. I liked the sheen on the skirt (which is shown best in the last photo). This part of the building is a cafe and bar with a large glass frontage onto the street – it can be opened up wide on a hot day, as this one was.

Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand | Tuatara Cafe/Bar Website



If you haven’t seen my previous tuatara post, you may not know what a tuatara is. There’s not many places you can see one but Invercargill is one of the few. The Southland Museum is now closed to the public due to earthquake risk but on a warm day you can still see the tuatara by going around the back of the museum building and looking through the glass. Here’s a crop from a photo that I took on 13 November 2018.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

