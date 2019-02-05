Still Standing

These old timber piles in the sand at St Clair are rapidly disappearing, a familiar icon that will soon be gone forever. They’re a remnant of an old groyne from 1921, built in an effort to retain sand. Taken by Nigel 31 Jan 2019 at sunset.

There were multiple groynes. The Otago Daily Times published an article in 2015 outlining the 113 year history of groynes at St Clair.

St Clair beach, Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand

stclair_piers_01

stclair_piers_02

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

