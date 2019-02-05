Seaside at Sunset

People enjoying an evening stroll at sunset, St Clair Esplanade, Dunedin, Otago. Taken by Nigel, 31 January 2019. New Zealand
Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Advertisements
New Zealand
People enjoying an evening stroll at sunset, St Clair Esplanade, Dunedin, Otago. Taken by Nigel, 31 January 2019. New Zealand
Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Ahhh, just lovely!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Ellen!
LikeLike
I want to be there!!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’d love it! I would have liked to have been there too to be honest!
LikeLike