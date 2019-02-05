Seaside at Sunset

People enjoying an evening stroll at sunset, St Clair Esplanade, Dunedin, Otago. Taken by Nigel, 31 January 2019. New Zealand

stclair_esplanade_01

stclair_esplanade_02

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Seaside at Sunset

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: