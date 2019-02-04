Native White

We were exploring around the Dunedin Botanic Garden native area on 17 January 2019. This is a fabulous place to go if you want to easily access a whole range of native plants, some of which only naturally grow much further north. Many plants are clearly labelled with their names.

Dunedin Botanic Garden, Otago, New Zealand

I was delighted to find these cute bags hung over branches on this particular native shrub, like Christmas decorations not yet taken down!

Rengarenga or rock lily, Arthropodium cirratum was in full flower. This is a good dry shade plant. Naturally it grows on rocks in coastal areas in the north of the South Island (both coasts – West and East).

Stepping back, this is Nigel’s photo showing rengarenga growing alongside a path. There are more photos and information at Terrain

This (below) appears to be Lophomyrtus bullata, endemic, an evergreen species of myrtle shrub. The entire genus is endemic and there are many garden cultivars with foliage in various colours. I had two different cultivars in my last garden. Very fine plants.

Another shot of the cute bags. I know they’re for a serious purpose but I was greatly taken with the decorative appearance 🙂

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

