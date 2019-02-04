Native White

We were exploring around the Dunedin Botanic Garden native area on 17 January 2019. This is a fabulous place to go if you want to easily access a whole range of native plants, some of which only naturally grow much further north. Many plants are clearly labelled with their names.

Dunedin Botanic Garden, Otago, New Zealand

I was delighted to find these cute bags hung over branches on this particular native shrub, like Christmas decorations not yet taken down!

native_white_01

Rengarenga or rock lily, Arthropodium cirratum was in full flower. This is a good dry shade plant. Naturally it grows on rocks in coastal areas in the north of the South Island (both coasts – West and East).

native_white_02

Stepping back, this is Nigel’s photo showing rengarenga growing alongside a path. There are more photos and information at Terrain

native_white_03

This (below) appears to be Lophomyrtus bullata, endemic, an evergreen species of myrtle shrub. The entire genus is endemic and there are many garden cultivars with foliage in various colours. I had two different cultivars in my last garden. Very fine plants.

native_white_04

Another shot of the cute bags. I know they’re for a serious purpose but I was greatly taken with the decorative appearance 🙂

native_white_05

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: