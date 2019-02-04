Last Few Plants

Here I’m finishing the last photos from our Dunedin Botanic Garden walk-around on 17 January 2019. First, a bright show of dahlias. Second, an Australian tea tree species Leptospermum morrisonii. Third, Luma apiculata or Chilean Myrtle. Fourth, mainly for my own reference: a NZ native Olearia capillaris. Can’t say I really noticed it before but it has attractive green foliage, small leaves, quite dense. Could be a good alternative to box for small hedges and topiary shapes – a plant I’d like to keep in mind.

Dunedin Botanic Garden, Otago, New Zealand

Bright cheerful dahlias

NZ has plenty of tea tree. Interesting to see an Australian species.

Nigel and I really love the cinnamon trunks of the Chilean Myrtle

NZ has lots of Olearia species but Olearia capillaris looks like it could be lovely for hedges and topiary shapes. It has white flowers. (The Hebe Society has a photo with flowers, taken at Inverewe Gardens, Poolewe, Scotland.)

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

