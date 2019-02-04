Last Few Plants

Here I’m finishing the last photos from our Dunedin Botanic Garden walk-around on 17 January 2019. First, a bright show of dahlias. Second, an Australian tea tree species Leptospermum morrisonii. Third, Luma apiculata or Chilean Myrtle. Fourth, mainly for my own reference: a NZ native Olearia capillaris. Can’t say I really noticed it before but it has attractive green foliage, small leaves, quite dense. Could be a good alternative to box for small hedges and topiary shapes – a plant I’d like to keep in mind.

Dunedin Botanic Garden, Otago, New Zealand

Bright cheerful dahlias

dbot_dahlias

NZ has plenty of tea tree. Interesting to see an Australian species.

dbot_leptospermum_morrisonii

Nigel and I really love the cinnamon trunks of the Chilean Myrtle

dbot_luma_apiculata

NZ has lots of Olearia species but Olearia capillaris looks like it could be lovely for hedges and topiary shapes. It has white flowers. (The Hebe Society has a photo with flowers, taken at Inverewe Gardens, Poolewe, Scotland.)

dbot_olearia_capillaris

dbot_olearia_capillaris_info

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

