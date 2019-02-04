Disregard anything I’ve said before about what property we’re getting. We bought a cottage in December but thought it prudent not to say too much. On January 15 we were at the new place and as Nigel got the mower out I had the idea of running around taking photos before he mowed. They’re a mixed bag.

Beautiful white Hebe (native). Hebe is now back to being called Veronica

Cabbage tree (native). Cordyline australis

Lots of buttercup

A lovely cream rose

Any amount of white clover

Some clover shares space with grass.. oh no, is that cooch? Bet it is, its come gratis with every other property we’ve owned!

Hydrangea

Hebe / Veronica (native), and it looks like one I owned many years ago, a very fine 1980s cultivar named ‘Icing Sugar’. Delighted to find this in the garden! If you’d like to see decent photos of ‘Icing Sugar’ flowers, there’s good ones at Terrain

No shortage of dandelions!

Lastly, a deep pink carpet rose that’s living up to its name 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

