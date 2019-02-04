Disregard anything I’ve said before about what property we’re getting. We bought a cottage in December but thought it prudent not to say too much. On January 15 we were at the new place and as Nigel got the mower out I had the idea of running around taking photos before he mowed. They’re a mixed bag.
Beautiful white Hebe (native). Hebe is now back to being called Veronica
Cabbage tree (native). Cordyline australis
Lots of buttercup
A lovely cream rose
Any amount of white clover
Some clover shares space with grass.. oh no, is that cooch? Bet it is, its come gratis with every other property we’ve owned!
Hydrangea
Hebe / Veronica (native), and it looks like one I owned many years ago, a very fine 1980s cultivar named ‘Icing Sugar’. Delighted to find this in the garden! If you’d like to see decent photos of ‘Icing Sugar’ flowers, there’s good ones at Terrain
No shortage of dandelions!
Lastly, a deep pink carpet rose that’s living up to its name 🙂
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Congrats on the new home! Wishing you and Nigel all the best!!
Good luck with the new home. Enjoy the aching back and splinters that are included.
Wow. Congratulations, Liz and Nigel. Are you still near Gore? I love all of the bright colors in your photos and am impressed that you know all of those different species. I am pretty clueless when it comes to identifying plants (though I could probably have identified the rose as a rose).
Best wishes for lots of happiness in your new home
Congratulations!! I wish you and Nigel every happiness in your new home. Love the blue hydrangeas and the pink rose. Enjoy your new garden…oh yes, and the house too, hehe! (Priorities!)
Congrats Liz.
