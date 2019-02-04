All Ours

Disregard anything I’ve said before about what property we’re getting. We bought a cottage in December but thought it prudent not to say too much. On January 15 we were at the new place and as Nigel got the mower out I had the idea of running around taking photos before he mowed. They’re a mixed bag.

Beautiful white Hebe (native). Hebe is now back to being called Veronica

ours_01

Cabbage tree (native). Cordyline australis

ours_02

Lots of buttercup

ours_03

A lovely cream rose

ours_04

Any amount of white clover

ours_05

Some clover shares space with grass.. oh no, is that cooch? Bet it is, its come gratis with every other property we’ve owned!

ours_06

Hydrangea

ours_07

Hebe / Veronica (native), and it looks like one I owned many years ago, a very fine 1980s cultivar named ‘Icing Sugar’. Delighted to find this in the garden! If you’d like to see decent photos of ‘Icing Sugar’ flowers, there’s good ones at Terrain

ours_08

No shortage of dandelions!

ours_09

Lastly, a deep pink carpet rose that’s living up to its name 🙂

ours_10

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

6 thoughts on “All Ours

  3. Wow. Congratulations, Liz and Nigel. Are you still near Gore? I love all of the bright colors in your photos and am impressed that you know all of those different species. I am pretty clueless when it comes to identifying plants (though I could probably have identified the rose as a rose).

  5. Congratulations!! I wish you and Nigel every happiness in your new home. Love the blue hydrangeas and the pink rose. Enjoy your new garden…oh yes, and the house too, hehe! (Priorities!)

