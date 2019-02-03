Radiant Transformation 2

This post continues my previous post  Radiant Transformation.

Stunning sunset at St Clair in Dunedin. Nigel was privileged to witness this fiery spectacle sometime after 9pm. He was walking in the opposite direction down the beach when the deepening glow enticed him to turn around. He had his Olympus digital camera and took these three photos among others, which I’ll share over multiple posts.

Nigel was in Dunedin for work and took these photos on Thursday evening, 31 January 2019. He is a Landscape Architect and Director of Growplan Ltd providing professional landscape design services throughout Southland and Otago (and further).

Growplan  website  |  blog

St Clair Esplanade and Beach, Dunedin, New Zealand

stclair_sunset_61

stclair_sunset_62

stclair_sunset_63

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

2 thoughts on “Radiant Transformation 2

Add yours

  1. Love the angle of the middle photo – it makes me feel as if I’m standing in the sea somewhere warm. If I stare at it long enough, I’ll be able to imagine that I’m enjoying a summer holiday…… 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Nigel was standing in the water when he took the photo and he told me the water was warm. He tells me the water around NZ is currently 1.5 degrees warmer than the long-term average.

      Like

      Reply

