Radiant Transformation 2

This post continues my previous post Radiant Transformation.

Stunning sunset at St Clair in Dunedin. Nigel was privileged to witness this fiery spectacle sometime after 9pm. He was walking in the opposite direction down the beach when the deepening glow enticed him to turn around. He had his Olympus digital camera and took these three photos among others, which I’ll share over multiple posts.

Nigel was in Dunedin for work and took these photos on Thursday evening, 31 January 2019. He is a Landscape Architect and Director of Growplan Ltd providing professional landscape design services throughout Southland and Otago (and further).

Growplan website | blog

St Clair Esplanade and Beach, Dunedin, New Zealand

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

