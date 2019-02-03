Maple Glen Pink

As we explored Maple Glen Gardens on 26 January 2019 I was surprised how much pink I came across in the gardens. I don’t think we’ve visited at this time of year before and it looked quite different – the bright dahlias that I’ve already posted about and all these pink flowers that I found further on in our walk.

Maple Glen Gardens at Glenham, near Wyndham, Southland, New Zealand

Pink at Maple Glen Gardens

Black swan on a pond

Taken a few moments later.. the ripples are from the swan

Pink flowers on their own

and pink flowers in swathes

Beautiful lily that I saw just as we were leaving the gardens

I was drawn to the shape, colour and texture of these Rodgersia leaves. My next Maple Glen post will have more Rodgersia photos

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

