Maple Glen, Layers

Rodgersia, Smoke Bush (Cotinus), Acacia baileyana ‘Purpurea’. These were layered at Maple Glen Gardens to great effect, we saw them on our visit of 26 January 2019. This is the last post in the series from that visit. All the photos in this post were taken by Nigel

Maple Glen Gardens website

Maple Glen Gardens, Glenham, near Wyndham, Southland, New Zealand

My last Maple Glen post ended with a close-up shot of a very pretty Rodgersia leaf and I said I would have more about this plant in my next post. Here is the flower head of this fabulous plant.

And here we see the Rodgersia flower head again, along with Smoke Bush (Cotinus)

Now the layering has a taller component, Acacia baileyana ‘Purpurea’ or Purple Cootamundra Wattle (its an Australian plant). I think its fairly well known but if you’re unfamiliar with it, it has the most amazing blue-purple foliage that is really quite unique. Some people might not like the bright yellow flowers but boy, do they contrast against the foliage. You can see a picture of it in flower and also as a street tree HERE

Viewed from a different angle..

And for the very last photo in this series.. a peek at Maple Glen Nursery

Text by Liz and photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

