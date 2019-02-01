Which Way: Oamaru

We were in Oamaru on the evening of 21 January and visited the lookout area. To my surprise I found that the world locations signpost had a wind vane on top. Oamaru is on the east coast of the South Island, about an hour and a half drive north of Dunedin.
For: Weather Vane Wednesday Challenge – Jan 30, 2019
And: Which Way Challenge – Jan 31, 2019
Oamaru Lookout – Signpost and Wind Vane
Photos taken by Liz. The first image is cropped from the second.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Ah, yes, I see it – it carries the weight of a continent on its shoulders – go Tassie!
🙂 I thought I’d find Sydney somewhere but even on checking a photo not shown here, I still couldn’t see it! I’ll try and remember to check next time we’re there.. I’m kinda interested whether Hobart really is the only Aussie location shown!
Great photos! Looks like Australia didn’t get a mention 😉
I take it Hobart is still part of Australia.. said in jest 🙂 Hobart is shown on all three photos but you can only see the whole name on the bottom photo.
