Which Way: Oamaru

We were in Oamaru on the evening of 21 January and visited the lookout area. To my surprise I found that the world locations signpost had a wind vane on top. Oamaru is on the east coast of the South Island, about an hour and a half drive north of Dunedin.

For: Weather Vane Wednesday Challenge – Jan 30, 2019

And: Which Way Challenge – Jan 31, 2019

Oamaru Lookout – Signpost and Wind Vane

Photos taken by Liz. The first image is cropped from the second.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

