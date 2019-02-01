Which Way: Oamaru

We were in Oamaru on the evening of 21 January and visited the lookout area. To my surprise I found that the world locations signpost had a wind vane on top. Oamaru is on the east coast of the South Island, about an hour and a half drive north of Dunedin.

For:  Weather Vane Wednesday Challenge – Jan 30, 2019

And:  Which Way Challenge – Jan 31, 2019

Oamaru Lookout – Signpost and Wind Vane

Photos taken by Liz. The first image is cropped from the second.

oamaru_windvane_signpost_00

oamaru_windvane_signpost_01

oamaru_windvane_signpost_02

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

4 thoughts on "Which Way: Oamaru

    1. 🙂 I thought I’d find Sydney somewhere but even on checking a photo not shown here, I still couldn’t see it! I’ll try and remember to check next time we’re there.. I’m kinda interested whether Hobart really is the only Aussie location shown!

