Which Way: Grumpy Ostrich

We were at Maple Glen Gardens on 26 January 2019. Maple Glen is a beautiful private garden at Glenham, near Wyndham in Southland New Zealand. Both photos taken by Nigel.
For: Which Way Challenge – 31 January, 2019
Two routes; lawn trails at Maple Glen Gardens.
The sign in the following photo reads:
The Ostrich is grumpy!
PLEASE STAY BACK
BEHIND THE ROPE
Text by Liz; photos taken by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Love it! Though a grumpy ostrich sounds a bit intimidating. Thanks a bunch for joining in. 😃😃
My pleasure! Thanks 🙂
You’re welcome. 😊
