Which Way: Grumpy Ostrich

We were at Maple Glen Gardens on 26 January 2019. Maple Glen is a beautiful private garden at Glenham, near Wyndham in Southland New Zealand. Both photos taken by Nigel.

For:  Which Way Challenge – 31 January, 2019

Two routes; lawn trails at Maple Glen Gardens.

lawn_trails_maple_glen

The sign in the following photo reads:

The Ostrich is grumpy!

PLEASE STAY BACK
BEHIND THE ROPE

grumpy_ostrich_maple_glen

Text by Liz; photos taken by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “Which Way: Grumpy Ostrich

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: