Which Way: Grumpy Ostrich

We were at Maple Glen Gardens on 26 January 2019. Maple Glen is a beautiful private garden at Glenham, near Wyndham in Southland New Zealand. Both photos taken by Nigel.

Two routes; lawn trails at Maple Glen Gardens.

The sign in the following photo reads:

The Ostrich is grumpy!

PLEASE STAY BACK

BEHIND THE ROPE

