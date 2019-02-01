In The Innards

In Going, going, … we left Nigel swallowed up by giant gunnera leaves at Maple Glen Gardens, Southland, New Zealand. He disappeared from the outside world remarkably cheery, and true to form whipped out the camera and caught a view from the innards.

Deep inside the innards of a gunnera

Hapless victim happily bids farewell

Survivor! …not on the menu today. They seem to have come to terms

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz (taken 26 Jan 2019); Exploring Colour (2019)

