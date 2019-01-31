Barbs, Thorns, Spears

These barbs, thorns and spears were all photographed by myself and Nigel when we stopped at Moa Flat on our way home from Central Otago on 12 January 2019. Poking around outside is generally pretty safe in New Zealand but you still need to take care and stay alert. Our native nettle is a total nightmare, tutu is poisonous (even if it occurs in honey), and there’s a variety of spiky, prickly, clinging things that you really don’t want a personal encounter with (e.g. the well-named bush lawyer – once it has hold of you its extremely difficult to extricate yourself).

Barbs

Barbed wire fence. Both photos taken by Liz

Thorns

You don’t tangle with our native matagouri.. stand back and admire

Cropped from a photo taken by Nigel

Photo taken by Liz

Matagouri is also known as Wild Irishman or Discaria toumatou. It is a nitrogen-fixing shrub or small tree.

Spears

This vicious native plant is best given a wide berth. The ends of all those leaves are needle-sharp, sharpest-needle sharp. The genus is Aciphylla and they’re commonly called speargrass or wild spaniard. I’ve just found another common name – bayonet plant! They’re dramatic plants bearing wonderful flower heads. The old flower head stems on this plant were yellow so I’m guessing its Golden Spaniard or Aciphylla aurea.

Photo taken by Liz

Next photo does me no favours at all – you’re allowed to laugh! But I’ve included it to show the speargrass silently waiting in the grass behind me, armed and ready. I’m busy photographing the flower heads of our native flax.

Photo taken by Nigel

Most Aciphylla are sharp! They’re endemic to New Zealand and Australia. However one New Zealand species of Aciphylla has beautiful ferny glaucous foliage and is a favourite garden plant of ours. It only naturally grows on the Chatham Islands and unlike its spiky relatives, its flesh-friendly. Aciphylla are in the Carrot Family and flower generously, attracting plenty of insects.

The Chatham Islands species is Aciphylla dieffenbachii

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

