I’ve often walked past this Anglican church in Gore but hadn’t noticed a wind vane on the tower until just the other day. It looks very shiny so perhaps its new or has replaced an older one. Roosters seem to be popular, again we have a weathercock.

For: Weather Vane Wednesday Challenge – Jan 30, 2019

Cropped from a photo taken by Nigel

Photo taken by Nigel

Cropped from a photo taken by Liz

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

