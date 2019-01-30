Toetoe (Cortaderia species)

In 2011 toetoe was reclassified to the Austroderia genus but I’m used to it being called Cortaderia. Austroderia richardii is the main South Island form. These are large clump grasses with iconic flower heads like pennants atop a long stiff stalk. They are very showy at this time of year (summer) especially in the late afternoon sunshine. They are native to New Zealand and should not to be confused with pampas grass from South America which is an invasive weed here. Toetoe is much more refined.

Photos taken 15 January 2019, Waikoikoi (between Gore and Tapanui)

Nigel

Liz

Nigel

Nigel

Nigel

Last two photos taken by Liz

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

