Toetoe (Cortaderia species)

In 2011 toetoe was reclassified to the Austroderia genus but I’m used to it being called Cortaderia. Austroderia richardii is the main South Island form. These are large clump grasses with iconic flower heads like pennants atop a long stiff stalk. They are very showy at this time of year (summer) especially in the late afternoon sunshine. They are native to New Zealand and should not to be confused with pampas grass from South America which is an invasive weed here. Toetoe is much more refined.

Photos taken 15 January 2019, Waikoikoi (between Gore and Tapanui)

toetoe_waikoikoi_01Nigel

toetoe_waikoikoi_02Liz

toetoe_waikoikoi_03Nigel

toetoe_waikoikoi_04Nigel

toetoe_waikoikoi_05Nigel

Last two photos taken by Liz

toetoe_waikoikoi_06

toetoe_waikoikoi_07

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

One thought on “Toetoe (Cortaderia species)

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: