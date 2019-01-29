Tree Colours, Gore NZ

gore_multi_coloured_hedge
Tree Colours. Striped hedge. Trees to left and centre are both natives. Pittosporum species (left) and Purple Ake Ake or Akeake (Dodonaea viscosa) in the centre. Uncertain about the tree on the right. Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Residential property on street corner. Liz 25 Jan 2019
2 thoughts on "Tree Colours, Gore NZ

    1. Its so true! and the foliage colour generally lasts longer than flowers. You have to know your plants though and understand their seasonal variations. Its an awareness that’s dawned on me over time!

