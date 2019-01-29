Tree Colours, Gore NZ Tree Colours. Striped hedge. Trees to left and centre are both natives. Pittosporum species (left) and Purple Ake Ake or Akeake (Dodonaea viscosa) in the centre. Uncertain about the tree on the right. Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Residential property on street corner. Liz 25 Jan 2019 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Tree Colours, Gore NZ” Add yours I love coloured foliage – really adds extra richness to the garden. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Its so true! and the foliage colour generally lasts longer than flowers. You have to know your plants though and understand their seasonal variations. Its an awareness that’s dawned on me over time! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
I love coloured foliage – really adds extra richness to the garden.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its so true! and the foliage colour generally lasts longer than flowers. You have to know your plants though and understand their seasonal variations. Its an awareness that’s dawned on me over time!
LikeLiked by 1 person