Summer Hydrangeas

We’ve been seeing some lovely hydrangeas lately – I’d forgotten that they flower through the summer.  In order to deal with our mounting number of hydrangea photos, I thought I’d best do a hydrangea post. Its a mix of pink, white and blue hydrangea flowers.

Gore Public Gardens

This gorgeous deep pink (almost maroon) hydrangea has been blooming beautiful! I love the little blue “buttons” in the centres.

hydrangeas_jan2019_gore_01Taken by Nigel 23 Jan 2019

hydrangeas_jan2019_gore_02Taken by Liz 25 Jan 2019

hydrangeas_jan2019_gore_03Taken by Nigel 23 Jan 2019

Just inside an entrance I found this dazzling white hydrangea – I had to adjust the light level down to get the detail. Both photos taken by Liz 25 Jan 2019

hydrangeas_jan2019_gore_04

hydrangeas_jan2019_gore_05

Pretty hydrangea here.. pink and white flowers with some pink in the foliage. Hydrangea serrata ‘preziosa’. Sawtooth Hydrangea. Both photos taken by Liz 25 Jan 2019

hydrangeas_jan2019_gore_06

hydrangeas_jan2019_gore_07

Then walking home another hydrangea caught my eye, growing right by the footpath

hydrangeas_jan2019_gore_08

hydrangeas_jan2019_gore_09

Maple Glen Gardens, Glenham near Wyndham, Southland, New Zealand

On 26 January we visited Maple Glen and found a vast array of bright and colourful flowers. We also found hydrangeas holding their own amongst the vibrance. First two photos taken by Liz, second two photos taken by Nigel.

hydrangeas_maple_glen_01

hydrangeas_maple_glen_02

Nigel took this close-up photo and the more distant photo using the same plant.

hydrangeas_maple_glen_03

hydrangeas_maple_glen_04

I’ll finish with this agapanthus flower that I also took at Maple Glen, same day.

agapanthus_maple_glen

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

One thought on “Summer Hydrangeas

Add yours

  1. Beautiful hydrangeas – what an array of colours! Feels quite strange to be able to see into the middle of summer while we are still stuck in winter!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: