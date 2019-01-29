Summer Hydrangeas

We’ve been seeing some lovely hydrangeas lately – I’d forgotten that they flower through the summer. In order to deal with our mounting number of hydrangea photos, I thought I’d best do a hydrangea post. Its a mix of pink, white and blue hydrangea flowers.

Gore Public Gardens

This gorgeous deep pink (almost maroon) hydrangea has been blooming beautiful! I love the little blue “buttons” in the centres.

Taken by Nigel 23 Jan 2019

Taken by Liz 25 Jan 2019

Taken by Nigel 23 Jan 2019

Just inside an entrance I found this dazzling white hydrangea – I had to adjust the light level down to get the detail. Both photos taken by Liz 25 Jan 2019

Pretty hydrangea here.. pink and white flowers with some pink in the foliage. Hydrangea serrata ‘preziosa’. Sawtooth Hydrangea. Both photos taken by Liz 25 Jan 2019

Then walking home another hydrangea caught my eye, growing right by the footpath

Maple Glen Gardens, Glenham near Wyndham, Southland, New Zealand

On 26 January we visited Maple Glen and found a vast array of bright and colourful flowers. We also found hydrangeas holding their own amongst the vibrance. First two photos taken by Liz, second two photos taken by Nigel.

Nigel took this close-up photo and the more distant photo using the same plant.

I’ll finish with this agapanthus flower that I also took at Maple Glen, same day.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

