Summer Sea, St Clair

Some of you enjoyed my  See The Sea  post about a winter visit to a small cafe by the salt water pool at St Clair, Dunedin. We did a spur-of-the-moment trip to Dunedin yesterday and stayed overnight, then returned for a summer visit to the cafe this morning. I looked out the cafe window and saw a surfer lying on his board and paddling out to the surf. Then I spotted another surfer carefully picking his way along the rocks carrying his surfboard (in bare feet). He too launched into the sea and began making his way, surprisingly fast, out to the surf. That’s the context of these photos.

Cafe at St Clair hot salt water pool, Dunedin, New Zealand

“(E)” before any photo means that you can click on the photo to enlarge – you’ll probably need to click again to get full-size.

(E)  The small figure of the first surfer making their way out to the surf.

stclair_poolcafe_01

(E)  The second surfer clambering over the rocks with his board

stclair_poolcafe_02

(E)  Second surfer paddling out to the surf

stclair_poolcafe_03

(E)  They’re heading out “there” – you can see one or two small surfer figures. To the right of the photo the salt water pool is just visible.

stclair_poolcafe_04

(E)  Looking back at St Clair I could see the swells moving in and the spray as waves broke against the sea wall. Nothing dramatic while I took my photo though. You can see the kelp swirling in the tide.

stclair_poolcafe_05

I was part way through eating my chocolate and ricotta cake when I noticed that it was as beautiful as it was delicious.. perhaps the nicest piece of cake I’ve ever eaten.

stclair_poolcafe_06

All the next photos are taken from the St Clair Esplanade

(E)  Sea view and spray. Far right is the cafe and salt water pool.

stclair_poolcafe_07

(E)  A little bit more of the sky and foreshore in this photo

stclair_poolcafe_08

Also from St Clair Esplanade but taken by Nigel

(E)  Sea view and St Clair Esplanade, cafe and salt water pool.

stclair_poolcafe_09

Two views of the waves taken by Nigel from St Clair Esplanade

stclair_poolcafe_10

stclair_poolcafe_11

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

  1. Sea, sunshine and cake? Life sounds perfect, especially if there was good coffee too. Can’t wait ’til the weather here is good enough for a trip to the sea. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

      1. To our nearest, which has a sandy beach a small pier and some good eateries, it’s 3/4 hour. To my favourite beaches on the north Norfolk coast, it’s a 2-hour drive. The beaches there are just miles of sand with nothing to spoil them – very wild! 🙂

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply

  3. Nice cake ever…ooooh…now there’s a challenge isn’t there? 😄 I’m not sure if I have a favourite…I do make a mean baked lemon cheesecake though a couple of times a year…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. I’m sure that baked lemon cheesecake is delicious Graham.. good on you! Now I’ve got you thinking about it perhaps you’ll make another one soon 🙂

      Like

      Reply

