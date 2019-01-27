Bright-Eyed Bus

Look at this travelling bus with bright friendly eyes! We headed out for a walk this morning and decided to visit a cafe in Gore. While walking down the street in town we spied this interesting bus. The couple who owned it were there and we chatted a bit, mostly because a name was painted on the side of the bus and it just happened to be the name of a couple who are my only relatives living in Southland / Otago – they’d been the previous owners. This couple had added the eyelashes.. cool! The bus dates back to 1966, an old school bus. The name “Kiwi Bivouac” is painted top-front.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

