Which Way: Potatoes

We were driving home to Gore via a country road on 12 January when some strange characters at the roadside had me urging Nigel to turn around so I could take a closer look. This farmer sells potatoes during Christmas / New Year and has a unique way of getting motorists’ attention.

For:  Which Way Challenge – 24 January. 2019

Roadside at Maitland, near Gore, Southland, New Zealand

In the field. Potatoes are for sale in the little shed

Tiger in sheep’s clothing..

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

