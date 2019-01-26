Which Way: Potatoes

We were driving home to Gore via a country road on 12 January when some strange characters at the roadside had me urging Nigel to turn around so I could take a closer look. This farmer sells potatoes during Christmas / New Year and has a unique way of getting motorists’ attention.
For: Which Way Challenge – 24 January. 2019
Roadside at Maitland, near Gore, Southland, New Zealand
In the field. Potatoes are for sale in the little shed
Tiger in sheep’s clothing..
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Hahaha! Love Mr Potato Head! Thanks a bunch for joining in. 😃😃
My pleasure! 🙂 🙂
