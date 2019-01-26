Which Way: Potatoes

We were driving home to Gore via a country road on 12 January when some strange characters at the roadside had me urging Nigel to turn around so I could take a closer look. This farmer sells potatoes during Christmas / New Year and has a unique way of getting motorists’ attention.

For: Which Way Challenge – 24 January. 2019

Roadside at Maitland, near Gore, Southland, New Zealand



In the field. Potatoes are for sale in the little shed

Tiger in sheep’s clothing..

Click on photo to enlarge (below)..

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

