Art Fibre Snippet

Susan Nunn has very kindly taken the time to respond to each of my posts about her exhibits at the Art Fibre Exhibition in Dunedin, New Zealand. Her comments came through this afternoon – each post has its own individual response providing extensive information about the particular work and her art. To read her responses visit each post and scroll down to the Comments Section.
NB: To find the three posts, simply click on this link: Susan Nunn
Or: follow these individual links (in order of publication)
Food and Fibre | After Dinner | Fruit and Veg
Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Love those scissors – very unusual. Textile sculpture is a very imaginative area!
They’re great aren’t they? By the way, Susan left a message for you at the bottom of her comment on the Food and Fibre post. Have a great weekend!
I have to say Ms Liz you know how to pick them. Yes these are my Scissors as well. Again it was for Art School this and the pin were in response to an exercise on how to create a pattern for a 3D item the forerunner of the Vegetables.
Since graduation I have taken part in the Art and Science collaborations. These have taken my work away from food waste although I still have an interest in that and keep up my contacts and research. In Art and Science an Artist pairs with a Scientist from the Otago University to interpret the scientists work.
My first collaboration was in Art & Genetics with my Scientist heading the research into the bacteria that forms the Cystic Fibrosis disease. That work was the one with the colourful disks on the wall. The second one was Art & Oceans and was the desk with the coral samples representing the Bryazoans of the Otago Shelf just off the Dunedin coast. This work is poised to go to Wellington for an exhibition there in March 2019. This year we are just meeting our scientists in Art & water next week. There will be an exhibition later this year.
Many thanks Susan for engaging with us through the comments and taking the time to share so much information about your artworks and their meaning. Your current work sounds fascinating and I’d be really interested to know what the focus will be on your Art & Water collaboration. I hope that I’ll be able to attend the exhibition later this year! My other half, Nigel is a landscape architect and may be interested too (depending on what aspect of water is the focus).
Hello Susan, just read through your comments on the other posts and saw your invitation to get in touch. I’ll go and look for your Facebook page and blog… Facebook is an easy way to get in touch. 🙂
