Art Fibre Snippet

Susan Nunn has very kindly taken the time to respond to each of my posts about her exhibits at the Art Fibre Exhibition in Dunedin, New Zealand. Her comments came through this afternoon – each post has its own individual response providing extensive information about the particular work and her art. To read her responses visit each post and scroll down to the Comments Section.

NB: To find the three posts, simply click on this link: Susan Nunn

Or: follow these individual links (in order of publication)

Food and Fibre | After Dinner | Fruit and Veg

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

