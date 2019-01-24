I’ve already mentioned that Nigel parked near a fish shop at Musselburgh last week and we got out of the car to find that the air ponged of fish. The shop looked interesting though and later I returned to have a closer look.

Musselburgh, Dunedin, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz 17 Jan 2019

As soon as we got out of the car we saw something fishy on the side of the fish shop. There’s another fish up in the top-left corner of my photo.

A series of pictures are displayed above the entrance. To my amusement this section seems to show “a school of fish”. Click on the photo to enlarge

A notice on the door advised that the shop doesn’t have eftpos available

Something fishy, similar to the first photo but slightly larger

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

