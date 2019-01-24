Flying in Dunedin NZ

dun_library_800w
In the Dunedin public library I noticed these birds on a corner of the blue carpet. Dunedin is a harbourside city so I assume they’re seabirds.. what a nice acknowledgement of the local environment! Taken by Liz 17 Jan 2019
Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Flying in Dunedin NZ

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: