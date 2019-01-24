Flying in Dunedin NZ In the Dunedin public library I noticed these birds on a corner of the blue carpet. Dunedin is a harbourside city so I assume they’re seabirds.. what a nice acknowledgement of the local environment! Taken by Liz 17 Jan 2019 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Flying in Dunedin NZ” Add yours Lovely! It also looks like it’s in the junior area so nice for the children 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Its in an area that’s fairly near to the entrance so lots of people would get to enjoy it which is nice! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Lovely! It also looks like it’s in the junior area so nice for the children 🙂
Its in an area that’s fairly near to the entrance so lots of people would get to enjoy it which is nice!
