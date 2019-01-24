Ahead On Points

This impressive stag with massive antlers is in the deer park at Bannerman Park, Gore, Southland, New Zealand. We walked into town yesterday despite terrible weather and were rewarded when we found the stag near the fence. Nigel had his cellphone and took photos from which I’ve made a selection and cropped as needed.

gore_stag_01

gore_stag_02

gore_stag_03

gore_stag_04
Branching Out

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

14 thoughts on “Ahead On Points

Add yours

    1. He is, and I suspect he knows it! I think the weight of his antlers is enough to slow him down – he moves his head slowly and very gracefully. Kay is way ahead of me on points for word wizardry!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

    1. You might well enjoy the Portraits of Wildflowers blog Kay. Steve is a real wordsmith and excellent observer of nature / photographer. The comment conversations on his blog are often very entertaining!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

    1. That observation is spot on Tanja! I was just saying to Ann that the weight of the antlers seems to slow him down and he moves his head slowly and gracefully. I think it is quite a burden for him to carry!

      Like

      Reply

    2. Ha! Just re-read the comments and realised you’d outwitted me with the “staggering” pun! Duh..very funny, and well done Kay! Chuckling away to myself 🙂 I can see I’m going to have to be more on the ball in future!

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: