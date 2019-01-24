Ahead On Points

This impressive stag with massive antlers is in the deer park at Bannerman Park, Gore, Southland, New Zealand. We walked into town yesterday despite terrible weather and were rewarded when we found the stag near the fence. Nigel had his cellphone and took photos from which I’ve made a selection and cropped as needed.
Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Beautiful beast! ‘Staggering’ comments have made me smile too, hehe!
He is, and I suspect he knows it! I think the weight of his antlers is enough to slow him down – he moves his head slowly and very gracefully. Kay is way ahead of me on points for word wizardry!
It must be hard work carrying all that weight around! (And word wizardry is fun…)
The word works on many levels, the weight, the stag and the quality of photo! Also I had a smile at your use of ‘game’. This could go on forever!
You might well enjoy the Portraits of Wildflowers blog Kay. Steve is a real wordsmith and excellent observer of nature / photographer. The comment conversations on his blog are often very entertaining!
He is gorgeous, Liz. His headgear seems almost to heavy to carry around! I can just visualize him tipping forward when he tries to munch no the grass. 🙂
That observation is spot on Tanja! I was just saying to Ann that the weight of the antlers seems to slow him down and he moves his head slowly and gracefully. I think it is quite a burden for him to carry!
Staggering! What great photos.
Thanks Kay! Its wonderful that this stag is near where we live!
Ha! Just re-read the comments and realised you’d outwitted me with the “staggering” pun! Duh..very funny, and well done Kay! Chuckling away to myself 🙂 I can see I’m going to have to be more on the ball in future!
Oh I meant it as a sincere compliment as well.
Oh that’s so kind of you and I’ll let Nigel know how much you like them! You’ve given me such a good laugh as well!
Wow! Those antlers are impressive. I don’t know how to count points, but there sure are a lot of them. 🙂
Thanks Mike, we’ve been very impressed with this stag too. Like you I don’t know how to count the points!
