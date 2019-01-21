Colour Gardens

One of the delights of summer down in the south of New Zealand is to visit the colour beds at the Dunedin Botanic Gardens. I took photos of them in the quickly fading light on Thursday 17 January 2019. At this stage of the season some of the plants are a bit overgrown or past their best but nevertheless they are still wonderful to see!

All photos except one taken by Liz, the other by Nigel



Purple and Mauve

Yellow

Red. Nigel took this first lovely photo of Monarda in the red garden with a view that looks back to the yellow garden

White

Blue

Across from the colour beds on the opposite side of a wide path is a long perennial herbaceous border. These last flowers were in the border.



Text and all photos but one by Liz, one photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

