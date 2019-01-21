Colour Gardens

One of the delights of summer down in the south of New Zealand is to visit the colour beds at the Dunedin Botanic Gardens. I took photos of them in the quickly fading light on Thursday 17 January 2019. At this stage of the season some of the plants are a bit overgrown or past their best but nevertheless they are still wonderful to see!

All photos except one taken by Liz, the other by Nigel

Purple and Mauve

colour_gardens_purple

Yellow

colour_gardens_yellow_01

colour_gardens_yellow_02

colour_gardens_yellow_03

colour_gardens_yellow_04

Red. Nigel took this first lovely photo of Monarda in the red garden with a view that looks back to the yellow garden

colour_gardens_red_01

colour_gardens_red_02

White

colour_gardens_white_01

colour_gardens_white_02

Blue

colour_gardens_blue

Across from the colour beds on the opposite side of a wide path is a long perennial herbaceous border. These last flowers were in the border.

border_garden

Text and all photos but one by Liz, one photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

8 thoughts on “Colour Gardens

  4. Really enjoyed my wander around the colour beds with you…and spotted a few favourites from my own garden. (Anthemis tinctoria in the fourth pic is one that I’m very pleased with, and now I know it looks good with the lemony achillea…aha! 🙂 )

  5. Interesting to see such colours in late summer and very much like an English garden at that time of year too! Which suggests that Dunedin has a similar climate. Of course, the blues and mauves and purples are my favourites 🙂

  6. I love all of the bright colors, Liz, and the variety of flowers. The help to serve as a remedy for the winter blues, when our winter world has become almost monochromatic and vibrant colors seem to be in short supply.

