Colour Gardens

One of the delights of summer down in the south of New Zealand is to visit the colour beds at the Dunedin Botanic Gardens. I took photos of them in the quickly fading light on Thursday 17 January 2019. At this stage of the season some of the plants are a bit overgrown or past their best but nevertheless they are still wonderful to see!
All photos except one taken by Liz, the other by Nigel
Purple and Mauve
Yellow
Red. Nigel took this first lovely photo of Monarda in the red garden with a view that looks back to the yellow garden
White
Blue
Across from the colour beds on the opposite side of a wide path is a long perennial herbaceous border. These last flowers were in the border.
Text and all photos but one by Liz, one photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Pretty, Amazing, and much more!
;]
They are so beautiful!!
Thank you for sharing.
🌸🌼
Lovely combinations.
Really enjoyed my wander around the colour beds with you…and spotted a few favourites from my own garden. (Anthemis tinctoria in the fourth pic is one that I’m very pleased with, and now I know it looks good with the lemony achillea…aha! 🙂 )
Interesting to see such colours in late summer and very much like an English garden at that time of year too! Which suggests that Dunedin has a similar climate. Of course, the blues and mauves and purples are my favourites 🙂
I love all of the bright colors, Liz, and the variety of flowers. The help to serve as a remedy for the winter blues, when our winter world has become almost monochromatic and vibrant colors seem to be in short supply.
It is a feast for the eyes. I wish, I could be there and enjoy the botanic garden like you did!
All the best for you
Laureen
Really beautiful collection, Liz – are they all indigenous to New Zealand?
