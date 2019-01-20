Into The Gardens

In Dunedin our motel was very close to the Dunedin Botanic Gardens so we were easily able to spend some time there, even though our time in Dunedin was short. Between us, we have a few photos of our mid-summer experience of these beautiful gardens even though we didn’t have a lot of time!

These four photos were all taken by Nigel on Thurs 17 January, 2019

Oak meadow at the top of the Gardens, looking toward the outer edge of the New Zealand native garden. In spring the meadow is full of daffodil flowers.

On the flat at the bottom end of the Gardens we found this beautiful Achillea and I asked Nigel to photograph it as my cellphone wouldn’t pick up on the subtle lemon colour.

Achillea Hella Glashoff

And back toward the top of the Gardens but not as far as the meadow, we found this lovely yellow solidago…

Text by Liz and Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

