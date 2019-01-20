Into The Gardens

In Dunedin our motel was very close to the Dunedin Botanic Gardens so we were easily able to spend some time there, even though our time in Dunedin was short. Between us, we have a few photos of our mid-summer experience of these beautiful gardens even though we didn’t have a lot of time!
These four photos were all taken by Nigel on Thurs 17 January, 2019
Oak meadow at the top of the Gardens, looking toward the outer edge of the New Zealand native garden. In spring the meadow is full of daffodil flowers.
On the flat at the bottom end of the Gardens we found this beautiful Achillea and I asked Nigel to photograph it as my cellphone wouldn’t pick up on the subtle lemon colour.
Achillea Hella Glashoff
And back toward the top of the Gardens but not as far as the meadow, we found this lovely yellow solidago…
Text by Liz and Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Love the yellow of the achillea. It’s so good to see photographs of warmth, colour and lots of flowers – a little ‘holiday’ away from winter here – very enjoyable!
That yellow Achillea is gorgeous! I just wish the foliage was nicer. But maybe it just needs good neighbours to hide that.
The lemon colouring was very attractive in the fading light at the end of the day!
I’m looking at these lovely yellow flowers and envisioning the meadow filled with one of my favorites, Daffodils. These flowers are definitely showing the more positive aspects of the color yellow, sunshine and happiness. I much prefer that to the more negative aspects of cowardice and deceit. It has always boggled my mind how the same color can have such opposite connotations. When Benjamin was little, he always pronounced it as “lellow” (sounded same as yellow but starting with an L) and then later began to say it properly. Recently, he went back to saying lellow and when questioned as to why, he said : “I like the way it sounds!” I find it best to remain mellow yellow with Benjamin! Thank-you!
Its lovely that Benjamin enjoys the particular sounds of individual words – hopefully he’ll enjoy language!
Complety wonderful!
Thank you urzre, so glad you enjoyed these photos!
Very much! Great posts/works!
Lovely yellow color in the nature
Thank you, yes! I enjoy the various shades of yellow from light to bright!
