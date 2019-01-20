Fruit and Veg

“The oversized fruit and vegetables represent how much food waste there is in the average household. The amount that goes to landfill and becomes methane gas when it could be composted or be chicken feed etc.”
— The above quote is an excerpt from an Oct 2015 account of how members of Art Fibre Dunedin had been assisting with stuffing the fabric fruit and vegetables that Susan Nunn would be submitting into an exhibition the following month.
I overlooked taking a photo of the info sheet with this display when I visited the Art Fibre Exhibition in Dunedin on Friday 18 January 2019 so I hope the above will suffice!
The header photo at the top is cropped from this next photo…
My first view of the fruit and vege stack…
It’s really quite something isn’t it?
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Perhaps the sign should have said “Please do not eat the vegetables.”
i KNOW! it would’ve been very funny to have one among the others that said just that.. i thought so too hahaha – glad its not just me!!!
Did it say how long it would take to generate such a pile of waste, just out of interest? Or was it simply representative?
I was just thinking, as an aside, about how in some respects you might consider such a pile of items waste in its own right if they don’t succeed in changing behaviours and raising the awareness so fingers crossed someone other than yourself is impacted by seeing it.
I once read somewhere that mankind is the only species that would ever think printing a leaflet about saving trees on paper was an acceptable idea…so true. 🤔When you buy eco-products, they often come wrapped in plastic…one loses hope…
Did you get out of the wrong side of the bed this morning? …just kidding Graham! Like I said in the post I missed reading and photographing the accompanying information page and relied on some old 2015 info I found from a newsletter. Such comfy cushions would have use way beyond their exhibition life!
It really is, Liz! What a talent to make fabric produce and to bring attention to food waste.
The big fruit and veg certainly draw one’s attention and look wonderful.. I had this urge that I had to resist – wanting to throw myself into the middle of all those fun, comfortable fruit and veg cushions! There were messages warning visitors not to touch them so if I had’ve given in to my wishes the lovely ladies looking after the exhibition probably would have called security on me.. imagine that!
