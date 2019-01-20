Fruit and Veg

“The oversized fruit and vegetables represent how much food waste there is in the average household. The amount that goes to landfill and becomes methane gas when it could be composted or be chicken feed etc.”

— The above quote is an excerpt from an Oct 2015 account of how members of Art Fibre Dunedin had been assisting with stuffing the fabric fruit and vegetables that Susan Nunn would be submitting into an exhibition the following month.

I overlooked taking a photo of the info sheet with this display when I visited the Art Fibre Exhibition in Dunedin on Friday 18 January 2019 so I hope the above will suffice!

The header photo at the top is cropped from this next photo…

My first view of the fruit and vege stack…

It’s really quite something isn’t it?

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

