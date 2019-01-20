Aussie Flowers: Kangaroo Paw

I love to walk down through the Australian Garden at the Dunedin Botanic Gardens at this time of year (mid-summer in New Zealand). On Thursday I was immediately greeted by green-coloured kangaroo paw and my heart SANG – I knew there would be more colours and they all make a great show! I don’t know how widely known they are overseas but I’ve seen plenty of colourful kangaroo paw flowers in city plantings at Los Angeles. Most species are in the Anigozanthos genus. If you’d like to know more about kangaroo paw, the page I got the genus name from looked good… click here

With no further ado, here are photos of kangaroo paw that we took when we visited Dunedin Botanic Gardens on Thursday 17 January 2019.

First two photos (above) by Liz, the next two photos (below) taken by Nigel



And these last three photos (below) taken by Liz

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

