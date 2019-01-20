Aussie Flowers: Kangaroo Paw

I love to walk down through the Australian Garden at the Dunedin Botanic Gardens at this time of year (mid-summer in New Zealand). On Thursday I was immediately greeted by green-coloured kangaroo paw and my heart SANG – I knew there would be more colours and they all make a great show! I don’t know how widely known they are overseas but I’ve seen plenty of colourful kangaroo paw flowers in city plantings at Los Angeles. Most species are in the Anigozanthos genus. If you’d like to know more about kangaroo paw, the page I got the genus name from looked good… click here

With no further ado, here are photos of kangaroo paw that we took when we visited Dunedin Botanic Gardens on Thursday 17 January 2019.

dbot_kangaroo_paw_01

dbot_kangaroo_paw_02

First two photos (above) by Liz, the next two photos (below) taken by Nigel

dbot_kangaroo_paw_03

dbot_kangaroo_paw_04

And these last three photos (below) taken by Liz

dbot_kangaroo_paw_06

dbot_kangaroo_paw_07

dbot_kangaroo_paw_08

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

 

 

 

  4. Such wonderful colours – I’m just trying to imagine myself into the second photograph….would be a great experience to be there. (Think I’m feeling a bit colour-starved right now!) BTW, I’ve heard of them as Kangaroo Paw. 🙂

  5. They are most unusual plants and look lovely planted en masse. I have been tempted to buy one or two for my garden, but I suspect they would not survive the wet of the winter here. The Eden Project grow them in the Mediterranean Biome where they create a splendid display during our winter months.

    1. Absolutely, they are gorgeous! These are tall varieties and they look amazing and very profuse in their flowering. The colours are very pure and pleasing. Wonderful form. Also lovely texture, Ali. These days there are also smaller ones available. Awesome plants!

    1. These photos are from the public gardens right in Dunedin and are well worth visiting. Larnach Castle has a wonderful garden and so does a private garden called Hereweka (both of these are on Otago Peninsula).

  10. I believe these are the same plant here known as Cat’s Paw. My neighbor had some growing in containers on her deck the past few years and they were new to me. The flowers had a very fuzzy appearance, but no fragrance. You have shown many more colors than she had too. Unusual flowers, although quite lovely. Thank-you!

    1. That’s right Ellen, I noticed Cat’s Paw is an alternative name although I personally have only heard them called Kangaroo Paw. The flowers do have a very interesting fuzzy appearance.

    1. Well that’s something coming from you Susan! Truth is, that’s how I feel about them too.. I believe these Aussie flowers are well deserving of every praise. Thank you 🙂

    1. Glad you enjoyed these Rowena, these wonderful flowers are absolute stars as far as I’m concerned. You do have wonderful flora and fauna over there!

