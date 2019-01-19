In Dunedin I found that an Art Fibre Exhibition was currently showing at the Community Gallery and we both had a look. It was hugely interesting! I’ve headed this Food and Fibre because that’s what popped into my head… the artist I profile in this post had at least three food-related works on display. Today I’d like to show you this fabric book. Why this first? Because this morning Sharon Mann who has the WP blog “Make Art … Magic Happens” posted about a beautiful art book she’s making into which she’ll add “small watercolor paintings of California Wildflowers” and it prompted me to start my post with this art book that I saw at the exhibition.

How to Make an Expressionist Frittata by Susan Nunn (2014)

First, here’s the poster for the exhibition. I saw the poster at the public library.

The recipe book “has become a visual archive of natural dyeing recipes,…” NB. I’ve included an image of the full textual description further down in this post.

I guess the glove was so that one can look at other pages but I was keeping well away from all exhibits so that I wasn’t tempted to touch anything!

Photo by Nigel

Photo by Nigel

Description that accompanied the fabric recipe book “How to Make an Expressionist Frittata (2014) by Susan Nunn…

Here’s a larger copy of the book photo (click on the photo to enlarge, then click again for full-size)

A friendly and informative introduction to Art Fibre Dunedin…

The group also has an interesting blog with further information

Text by Liz, photos by Liz except two attributed to Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

