After Dinner

After Dinner is a work by Susan Nunn, viewed at the Community Gallery on Friday 18 January, Dunedin, New Zealand … an eye-catching and sizable exhibit. Being a non-sewer myself I was incredulous to see a whole table-load of fabric “fast food” and “packaging”.

after_dinner_01

after_dinner_02

This is about contemporary society’s acceptance of food and packaging waste when it comes to fast food “an instant meal”.

“This work suggests the transformation has taken place in our culture due to fast foods and food wastage: the death of the dinner table as an indicator of commensality – eating together slowly in community.”  —  from the info sheet about the exhibit (below)

Click on the image to enlarge (you may need to click again for full-size)

after_dinner_03

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

