We were blown away this morning by an incredible coincidence… as Nigel says, “unreal”. We’d gone to Dunedin yesterday and stayed in a motel overnight near the Botanic Gardens. This morning Nigel and I were enjoying coffee and sitting near the open ranch slider of our ground floor unit. Nigel was looking at the online local news and telling me that the forecast is for gale wind this weekend. Then he showed me a stunning photo from the article – it showed this gorgeous pomeranian dog in gale wind with its long hair parted by the wind at the front and streaming down its sides and a big “grin” on its face. Very striking.
>>> striking photo of the pomeranian dog (same photo but in a 2014 article)
I said to Nigel, “I’ve just been looking at a pomeranian dog like that one”. I had a view directly through our ranch slider looking across the street, and a pomeranian dog had been sitting there looking toward me. It had been pattering up and down the footpath with its owner and then the lady had tethered its lead to the fence. I told Nigel I was going over and crossed the road to get a photo of the dog. The following image is cropped from the photo I took…
The dog seemed a bit distracted and then I realised its owner was in a nearby car sorting some things out. By placing myself between the dog and the owner I got a nice photo! I hung around until the owner got out of her car and then said hello. Before I asked any questions about the dog she told me that it had appeared in an ODT article today! Well, I was absolutely floored, just couldn’t believe it! She told me the dog is 13 years old and the photo we’d seen had been taken a few years ago by a journalist and published 1/2-page at the time, then re-used several times since. This is my photo as taken this morning…
I believe his name is Thor Grant and his owner also owns (and rents out) the house where he was tethered. She was simply here to clear away clippings from a hedge she’d recently trimmed. This is a prime student rental area for university students.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
How cool is that!! What are the chances??? Such a cute looking dog!
Really cool! 🙂
I love it when something so unlikely happens, Liz. Good for you, and nice shot of a fuzzy face.
Yes.. it was a great thing to happen and I was very happy the dog turned out so well in the photo!
Cute dog and quite a coincidence! Crazy weather prediction, too, Don’t know if that is coming to where you are, but I hope that your hair doesn’t get parted by the wind.
We’re back home and there’s not a breath of wind but we’re getting rain, which is quite welcome as its been a dry summer until recently.
Lovely story. Enjoy Dunedin.
Thank you Kay! Home already but I could have stayed for weeks!
That is amazing. Like ‘how in the world?’ amazing!
Thanks Dami, it was so funny and unbelievable!
wow, what a story!
Thank you Sharon, it makes us smile and laugh whenever we think of it!
Thor is adorable!
Very much so! Thanks Flower!
cutie :0
Wow. What a cool-looking dog and an amazing coincidence. Nice shot of that beautiful dog, Liz. The hair is so fluffy I have no idea of the size of the dog, though I suspect that its body is pretty small.
Nigel could barely believe it when I got back and told him it’s the same dog as in the news! Re the size its the type of dog you have to bend WAY down to pat! When I was a wee kid a friend of my parents had a pomeranian and I can remember seeing the babies.. they were the cutest little things and tiny, like balls of butter but fluffy!
Sat here with my mouth wide open while reading this. He is so cute!
All the best for you!
Laureen
Thanks Laureen! It was quite surreal the way it happened and he is sure one cute dog! Best wishes, Liz 🙂
