Humungous Dragonfly

Click on the photo to enlarge (you may need to click again for full-size). Photo used with permission from The Wandering Moa

Apparently spelt “humongous” for Americans. I admit I’ve got some particular readers in mind as I post this: Mike Powell who photographs dragonflies in Virginia USA and young Benjamin who follows Mike’s blog and with the help of his Gram enthusiastically inspects all the detail of Mike’s photos.

Just two days ago I found a New Zealand blog newly started in early January – The Wandering Moa. Lili published a post about her first alpine tramp (serious hike) and her story included the encounter with this fabulous dragonfly as she was walking through an area of native beech forest. She kindly granted me permission to share the photo. The orange triangle is the standard plastic symbol used to mark walking tracks here. This is one massive dragonfly!

So where is this? Lili was tramping through one of the great scenic alpine areas in New Zealand, in the central part of the North Island. There are three large volcanic cones named Tongariro, Ruapehu and Ngauruhoe (considered a vent of the Tongariro complex). They are in the Tongariro National Park. She was doing the Tongariro Northern Circuit.

Her post includes a selection of other photos from her first day’s walk that give you a good idea of the scenery and environment. Here is the link:

Tongariro Northern Circuit: Day 1, Tussocks and Warm Welcomes

Also, if you’d like to read more about these volcanoes you could begin with a page by the Department of Conservation – Central North Island volcanoes

Text by Liz; dragonfly photo used with permission. Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements