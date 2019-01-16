Click on the photo to enlarge (you may need to click again for full-size). Photo used with permission from The Wandering Moa
Apparently spelt “humongous” for Americans. I admit I’ve got some particular readers in mind as I post this: Mike Powell who photographs dragonflies in Virginia USA and young Benjamin who follows Mike’s blog and with the help of his Gram enthusiastically inspects all the detail of Mike’s photos.
Just two days ago I found a New Zealand blog newly started in early January – The Wandering Moa. Lili published a post about her first alpine tramp (serious hike) and her story included the encounter with this fabulous dragonfly as she was walking through an area of native beech forest. She kindly granted me permission to share the photo. The orange triangle is the standard plastic symbol used to mark walking tracks here. This is one massive dragonfly!
So where is this? Lili was tramping through one of the great scenic alpine areas in New Zealand, in the central part of the North Island. There are three large volcanic cones named Tongariro, Ruapehu and Ngauruhoe (considered a vent of the Tongariro complex). They are in the Tongariro National Park. She was doing the Tongariro Northern Circuit.
Her post includes a selection of other photos from her first day’s walk that give you a good idea of the scenery and environment. Here is the link:
Tongariro Northern Circuit: Day 1, Tussocks and Warm Welcomes
Also, if you’d like to read more about these volcanoes you could begin with a page by the Department of Conservation – Central North Island volcanoes
Text by Liz; dragonfly photo used with permission. Exploring Colour (2019)
Just as soon as I read the words next to “Exploring Colour – new post” that reads “Humungous Dragonfly”, I knew this was definitely a must see for Benjamin. Fortunately, he is here on Wednesday and is perched on my lap as I type. I wish you could have seen his expression as the enlarged photo popped onto the screen…pure ecstasy and a “WOW Gem, that is humongous!” He then proceeded to examine every aspect of his beloved Dragonfly. Benjamin is an ardent fan of Mr. Mike’s photos in general and Dragonflies in particular, as you well know. Benjamin said : “Tell Ms. Liz that I love this, send a kiss and a neck-buster hug too!” It just doesn’t get any better than that! Thank-you so much!
I hit post comment before I remembered to tell you that Benjamin thinks Ms. Liz is better than Miss Liz…”I love it!”
Many of you know that I love dragonflies. I actively search for them not only in Northern Virginia, where I live, but also on work trips to Belgium and Austria. Liz, a fellow blogger from New Zealand, knows that I suffer from dragonfly withdrawal during the winter and posted this image to help me deal with my symptoms. Be sure to check out the other cool postings on her blog, Exploring Colour.
Thanks so much Mike, Nigel just alerted me to your comment / reblog. Thanks again, got to whizz, Liz 🙂
Great photo! We get dragonflies coming from the neighbours’ pond – hope to have our own when our pond is made! 🙂
Oh.. that’d be lovely to have your own resident dragonflies!
Great Picture!
Thanks Pepix.. I’m sure I wouldn’t have had the good fortune to have it land on a track marker post like that! I really love Lili’s photo!
