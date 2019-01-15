Which Way: Moa Flat

For: Which Way Photo Challenge January 10, 2019

This is where we stopped to look at the roadside plants on our way home to Gore from a day trip to Roxburgh in Central Otago, New Zealand. In the top photo the road leads south to our home in Gore. In the bottom photo you can see the road following the ridges down to Central Otago – there’s a pretty steep descent further down the road that takes you to Ettrick, a small settlement surrounded by orchards and farms. At Ettrick you turn left to go further into Central Otago or right to go toward Dunedin. Taken Sat 12 Jan 2019

The afternoon was hot and the sealed road was melting in places. In this photo you can see the blisters or bubbles in the tar seal. Occasionally a vehicle would go by and we’d hear the bubbles popping, quite strange like popping bubbles in bubble-wrap!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

