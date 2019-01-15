Which Way: Moa Flat

road_at_moa_flat_01

For: Which Way Photo Challenge January 10, 2019

This is where we stopped to look at the roadside plants on our way home to Gore from a day trip to Roxburgh in Central Otago, New Zealand. In the top photo the road leads south to our home in Gore. In the bottom photo you can see the road following the ridges down to Central Otago – there’s a pretty steep descent further down the road that takes you to Ettrick, a small settlement surrounded by orchards and farms. At Ettrick you turn left to go further into Central Otago or right to go toward Dunedin. Taken Sat 12 Jan 2019

road_at_moa_flat_02

The afternoon was hot and the sealed road was melting in places. In this photo you can see the blisters or bubbles in the tar seal. Occasionally a vehicle would go by and we’d hear the bubbles popping, quite strange like popping bubbles in bubble-wrap!

road_at_moa_flat_03

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

17 thoughts on "Which Way: Moa Flat



  2. Beautiful and wonderful composition on these landscape images, Liz! The first one invites me on down the road and the second with the flowers in the foreground and distant hills is a lovely scene. The tar—weird and best keep your feet out of it!

    1. Nigel fell in re the tar thing – he copped it as he was walking around the car to get back into the driver’s seat! I was ok as I was getting in from the verge. Thanks for your lovely comments Ellen!

  4. I love the second photo, the beautiful blue sky and the wild flowers in the field would entice me to take a long hike and enjoy the country quiet. The bubbling tar though makes me think that it may be a bit warm for a very long hike. Thank-you!

    1. Hi Ellen, I like the second photo too! Most fields have now been either grazed by animals or mowed for hay or silage so the roadside verge provides a wealth of flowering plants. NZ doesn’t have much provision for rural walking (like they do in the UK for instance). There’s lots of bush or forest walking here and plenty of beaches. In recent years a lot of cycleways have been built – many of these traverse through pastoral countryside (quite often based on routes that used to have railway tracks years ago) and offer new opportunities.

