Which Way: Moa Flat

For: Which Way Photo Challenge January 10, 2019
This is where we stopped to look at the roadside plants on our way home to Gore from a day trip to Roxburgh in Central Otago, New Zealand. In the top photo the road leads south to our home in Gore. In the bottom photo you can see the road following the ridges down to Central Otago – there’s a pretty steep descent further down the road that takes you to Ettrick, a small settlement surrounded by orchards and farms. At Ettrick you turn left to go further into Central Otago or right to go toward Dunedin. Taken Sat 12 Jan 2019
The afternoon was hot and the sealed road was melting in places. In this photo you can see the blisters or bubbles in the tar seal. Occasionally a vehicle would go by and we’d hear the bubbles popping, quite strange like popping bubbles in bubble-wrap!
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
What a lovely landscape, Liz, but something is missing. Where are the New Zealand 🐑🐑🐑? It might have been too hot for them!
Cute! Always sheep in NZ but in the summer they may be away at higher altitudes.
Beautiful and wonderful composition on these landscape images, Liz! The first one invites me on down the road and the second with the flowers in the foreground and distant hills is a lovely scene. The tar—weird and best keep your feet out of it!
Nigel fell in re the tar thing – he copped it as he was walking around the car to get back into the driver’s seat! I was ok as I was getting in from the verge. Thanks for your lovely comments Ellen!
Oh dear, Ted and I are having a chuckle! 🙂
🙂 I see its roughly 9.45pm in your part of the world, have a good evening / sleep! 3.44 in the afternoon here.. warm, light cloud, fine.
The second photo makes me think of parts of Scotland. I’m enjoying my armchair visits to NZ!
Fabulous! I do remember feeling much more at “home” in Scotland than in the UK!
Er, just for the record in this context I meant England rather than UK. Just re-read my comment and realised it doesn’t make sense! Oops!
I love the second photo, the beautiful blue sky and the wild flowers in the field would entice me to take a long hike and enjoy the country quiet. The bubbling tar though makes me think that it may be a bit warm for a very long hike. Thank-you!
Hi Ellen, I like the second photo too! Most fields have now been either grazed by animals or mowed for hay or silage so the roadside verge provides a wealth of flowering plants. NZ doesn’t have much provision for rural walking (like they do in the UK for instance). There’s lots of bush or forest walking here and plenty of beaches. In recent years a lot of cycleways have been built – many of these traverse through pastoral countryside (quite often based on routes that used to have railway tracks years ago) and offer new opportunities.
That’s pretty cool. Love how desolate it is. Thanks a bunch for joining in. 😊
Thank you.. its a lovely place to be! On the threshold of the Promised Land (Central Otago where all the fruit orchards and vineyards are).
😊😊
Interesting on the sealed road melting.
It used to happen a lot in summer up in Northland where I grew up. Can’t remember bubble-wrap popping noises though. Probably so hot that bubbles didn’t hold shape!
I don’t think we use a road covering like that. I do know the black top here (asphalt) melts a bit in really hot weather.
