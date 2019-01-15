House and Horse, Heriot Horse on the front lawn of a house in Heriot on Saturday, small rural town in West Otago, New Zealand. Nigel drove back so I could sneak a photo out the window. Taken 12 Jan 2019 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 3 thoughts on “House and Horse, Heriot” Add yours I wonder what he sees in the window… LikeLike Reply It’s like in a western-movie 🙂 Where is the cowboy? LikeLike Reply You have Nigel very well trained, hehe! I’m working on my hubby… LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
