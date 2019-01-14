Wind Vane, Invercargill

I spotted this wind vane as Nigel drove me past the beautiful Victoria Railway Hotel in Invercargill on Friday afternoon, Jan 11, 2019. Later in the day we returned and Nigel took some photos for me… I cropped these from two of his photos. I’ll do another post with more general images of the hotel and the railway station opposite it.

For: Weather Vane Wednesday Challenge – Jan 09, 2019

The date displayed on the lower photo is 1896.

UPDATE: My new post with photos of the hotel and railway station

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel, cropped by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

