Wind Vane, Invercargill

I spotted this wind vane as Nigel drove me past the beautiful Victoria Railway Hotel in Invercargill on Friday afternoon, Jan 11, 2019. Later in the day we returned and Nigel took some photos for me… I cropped these from two of his photos. I’ll do another post with more general images of the hotel and the railway station opposite it.

For:  Weather Vane Wednesday Challenge – Jan 09, 2019

railwayhotel_inv_752w

railwayhotel_inv_750w

The date displayed on the lower photo is 1896.

UPDATE: My new post with photos of the hotel and railway station

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel, cropped by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

9 thoughts on “Wind Vane, Invercargill

Add yours

  2. Pingback: Railway Station and Hotel – Exploring Colour

  3. Weather vanes are fascinating! This is a beautiful building and stately vane. Every time I see a weather vane, I am taken back to my Gram’s farm. There was a custom-made weather vane on the roof of the barn that was shaped in the form of a stork holding a bundle in its beak. Protruding from the top of the bundle was the head of a tiny calf with a tail hanging from the other end. Gram said it was to show the stork where to leave the calves and judging by the amount of calves born, it worked. We often saw cars and trucks pause on the road to stare at it, it was known from one end of the county to the other. When I was in my twenties it was crushed beneath a huge toppled tree that also destroyed most of the barn. Thank-you!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  4. I thought the same as Ann did, very elegant. The building is lovely too. Thanks so much for taking part…I’ll copy the link for next week’s challenge post.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: