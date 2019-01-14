Two Prickly Characters Nigel suggested this title as he looked at the photos I’d taken on Saturday. He was photographing matagouri, a very prickly native high-country shrub. Moa Flat, Central Otago 12 Jan 2019 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related One thought on “Two Prickly Characters” Add yours Ha, ha … fun to have a partner with a sense of humor! I love the image, too, with all those rolling hills in the background! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Ha, ha … fun to have a partner with a sense of humor! I love the image, too, with all those rolling hills in the background!
