Two Prickly Characters

oh_matagouri_moaflat_900w
Nigel suggested this title as he looked at the photos I’d taken on Saturday. He was photographing matagouri, a very prickly native high-country shrub. Moa Flat, Central Otago 12 Jan 2019
Advertisements

One thought on “Two Prickly Characters

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: